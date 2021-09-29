STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bodies of Chhattisgarh couple recovered from Godhas waterfall

Fire services personnel on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a young couple who had reportedly jumped into Godhas waterfall in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary two days back.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Fire services personnel on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a young couple who had reportedly jumped into Godhas waterfall in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary two days back.The deceased are Dhaniram Anti and Demati Sori of Thuapani village in Gariaband district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Sources said the duo was in a relationship and wanted to get married. However, their families were opposed to the affair as both belonged to different castes. 

Fearing that family members will never accept their relationship, the couple decided to take the extreme step. The duo reached the Godhas waterfall on Sunday and jumped into the water body. Police recovered a suicide note, a motorcycle and some clothes from the spot. Dharambandha IIC Sanjukta Barla said after arrival of the couple’s family members, the bodies were sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.”Earlier on September 16, three persons who had gone to Godhas waterfall to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh, were swept away by strong currents. 

