BSLC nets profit after a decade but fiscal struggle not over yet

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: For the first time in a decade, loss-making Bisra Stone Lime Company (BSLC) Ltd has entered the profit zone, bringing a glimmer of hope to the bordering town of Birmitrapur of revival of its dying economy.In 2020-21, BSLC, a central PSU for dolomite and limestone mining, has made net profit of around Rs 6.91 crore. The turnaround started with intervention of then Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

From August 2020, SAIL’s integrated steel plants at Rourkela, Durgapur, Bokaro and Burnpur started placing order for blast furnace (BF) grade dolomite to BSLC. While monthly dispatch of 22 rakes was ideal for breakeven point, BSLC on multiple occasions managed to send off 34 railway rakes. Buoyed by the performance, the BSLC has also augmented production and dispatch capacities to around 40 rakes.However, over the last few months, the situation has again turned challenging with the four integrated steel plants of SAIL cutting down on dolomite orders by 28 per cent citing various reasons.

BSLC sources said currently, 25-30 railway rakes are being dispatched sent and private buyers like cement plants are also being pursued for limestone order. The BSCL has environment clearance for production of 2.87 million tonne per annum (MTPA) limestone and 2.43 MTPA dolomite. However, the BSLC is currently able to dispatch only 5,500 tonne of dolomite per day. BJP MLA of Birmitrapur Shankar Oram said he would take up the matter with the new Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh and SAIL Chairperson Soma Mondal. Revival of BSLC would help revive the local economy, he added.

A senior BSLC official requesting anonymity said the mining company has to show consistent financial improvement to overcome the present debt burden of nearly Rs 160 crore. Taken over by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) in 2010, BSLC on several occasions faced closures and with continuous losses, liabilities kept on mounting. Even now, remaining workforce of 509 non-executives and one executive have not been paid their salary for several months.