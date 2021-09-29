CHSE spells out special HS exam modalities  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the special higher secondary (HS) examination scheduled to begin from October 1, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released modalities for the offline tests.While the students are required to attend all the streams in English and MIL papers except Alternative English (AE), marks secured in English will be awarded in AE paper if the examinee has studied it in his subject combination.

Similarly in Arts stream, there will be no examination in language optional paper. Marks secured by a candidate in MIL will be awarded in language optional paper.Out of the four elective papers in Arts, Science and Commerce, examinees will be required to appear in at least two elective papers (theory component) of their choice. CHSE notification stated that the marks will be awarded in the remaining elective papers based on the average score of the elective papers that the examinee has appeared for.But if the examinee appears for all the elective papers of the three streams, the actual scores obtained by him in the appeared papers will be taken for finalising the marks.

As far as practicals are concerned, the students who have already passed the practical component in the alternative assessment of annual HS examination are not required to submit their practical paper or practical project report for evaluation in the special HS examination once again, the notification read. Marks obtained by them in alternative assessment will be carried forward.

Around 185 examination centres across the State have been provisionally selected by the examination committee of the council for the tests. Over 13,000 students who were not satisfied with the marks obtained through alternative assessment, had applied to appear for the special HS test.