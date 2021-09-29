STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No flood threat in southern districts of Odisha

As per the office of SRC, the water level of Vamsadhara river is falling at Gunupur and Kashipur. Similarly water level of Rushikulya river at Purushottampur is going down.

Published: 29th September 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With water level of rivers falling a day after cyclone Gulab triggered heavy rains disrupting communication in parts of Koraput, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts, the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Tuesday ruled out possibility of flood in South Odisha. 

As per the office of SRC, the water level of Vamsadhara river is falling at Gunupur and Kashipur. Similarly water level of Rushikulya river at Purushottampur is going down. There was a flood threat in Ganjam district due to the rising water of Rushikulya river on Monday under the impact of the heavy rains triggered by cyclonic storm Gulab. Official sources said there is no threat of a flood in South Odisha districts now.

Meanwhile, Sunki Ghat in Koraput district has been cleared for traffic after 30 hours. Official sources said that the ghat road was cleared after a joint operation by teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and National Highways Authority of India. Communication was blocked on the ghat road on Monday after a landslide. 

Similarly, water level of Mahanadi river steadied in the evening after rising throughout Monday. But full water level of 630 feet in Hirakud dam remains a cause of concern though the inflow into the reservoir of 51,297 cusec has started falling. 

In a letter to the district Collectors, the office of SRC said a low pressure has formed over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal for which the IMD has issued yellow warning for Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts for Wednesday. The collectors have been asked to maintain continuous vigil in the low-lying areas and take up dewatering wherever required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Gulab floods
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp