No flood threat in southern districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With water level of rivers falling a day after cyclone Gulab triggered heavy rains disrupting communication in parts of Koraput, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts, the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Tuesday ruled out possibility of flood in South Odisha.

As per the office of SRC, the water level of Vamsadhara river is falling at Gunupur and Kashipur. Similarly water level of Rushikulya river at Purushottampur is going down. There was a flood threat in Ganjam district due to the rising water of Rushikulya river on Monday under the impact of the heavy rains triggered by cyclonic storm Gulab. Official sources said there is no threat of a flood in South Odisha districts now.

Meanwhile, Sunki Ghat in Koraput district has been cleared for traffic after 30 hours. Official sources said that the ghat road was cleared after a joint operation by teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and National Highways Authority of India. Communication was blocked on the ghat road on Monday after a landslide.

Similarly, water level of Mahanadi river steadied in the evening after rising throughout Monday. But full water level of 630 feet in Hirakud dam remains a cause of concern though the inflow into the reservoir of 51,297 cusec has started falling.

In a letter to the district Collectors, the office of SRC said a low pressure has formed over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal for which the IMD has issued yellow warning for Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts for Wednesday. The collectors have been asked to maintain continuous vigil in the low-lying areas and take up dewatering wherever required.