STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha focuses on Gulab relief, AP pitches Telugu signboards

The latest development is seen to be a move by the AP government following its criticism.

Published: 29th September 2021 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

The signboard in Telugu put up at Harbhangi Chowk in Kotia panchayat | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Taking advantage of the situation post cyclone Gulab, a group of miscreants backed by Andhra Pradesh government sneaked into Kotia in Koraput’s Pottangi and clandestinely put up signboards in Telugu in the disputed panchayat. 

The administrative machinery of Koraput was busy mitigating the impact of cyclone Gulab in the worst-hit Pottangi block on Monday when a group of people from AP reached the panchayat and erected two signboards for Phatusenari, Daliamba, Kotia and Salpaguda villages.

While one signboard displayed the name of Phatusenari as Photuchinaru in Telugu, another put up at Harbhangi Chowk showed directions to Phatusenari, Daliamba, Salapguda and Kotia villages. Sources said the Pottangi administration had no direct road communication to these villages as the bridge near Medakar in Kotia was under water following the cyclone. 

As the news of the incident spread, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar sent a team to Kotia to take stock of the situation in these villages via Bandhugaon on Tuesday.Terming it the handiwork by anti-socials, Akhtar said this was a cowardly act as the signboards were put up in Kotia during a natural disaster when the Koraput administration was busy in rescue and relief operations. 

“We condemn such unscrupulous acts in Kotia. The development works being carried out by Koraput administration in the panchayat will continue. We will take necessary action after getting report from our team which has been sent to Kotia,” the Collector added.

Earlier, AP’s Vizianagaram administration had planned to rename Kotia villages in Telugu on August 15 with support from political leaders of Salur. However, the Koraput administration put in place elaborate arrangements to thwart any such attempts by the neighbouring State.

Sources said a couple of weeks back, some representatives of a political party in AP had visited Kotia and reacted sharply against the ruling YSRCP government for absence of Telugu nameplates for villages. The latest development is seen to be a move by the AP government following its criticism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclone gulab relief efforts
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp