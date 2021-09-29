Transmission loss: Odisha yet to decide on handing over 33 KV assets to OPTCL

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha registers average annual loss of around 6.2 per cent at 33 KV transmission level, second only to Madhya Pradesh, the State is yet to take a call on the Union Power Ministry’s advice to form a joint venture with Powergrid Corporation for better upkeep of its sub-transmission system.

The Ministry has proposed to bring all 33 KV systems, currently owned and maintained by Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL), under State transmission utility Odisha Power Transmission Limited (OPTCL) for upgradation and modernisation to reduce transmission loss to a sustainable level. “One per cent loss reduction by better upkeep of the 33 KV system will ensure an incremental revenue of Rs 7,865 crore per annum,” said a report of the Power Ministry.

A committee constituted by the Ministry to suggest measures for loss reduction at sub-transmission level and represented by Odisha, has suggested all states to hand over the 33 KV systems from distribution companies (discoms) to the State transmission utilities (STUs) in a phased manner. In the first phase, incremental assets in 33 KV network and existing overloaded assets can be handed over to STUs.

“The State governments need to provide financial assistance to STU for upgrading/modernising their 33 KV assets. In the event, the State is not in a position to extend the assistance, the STU can be asked to form a JV with Powergrid on 50:50 equity basis for mobilising their financial resources,” the Power Ministry advisory said.

As per information collected from 25 STUs and 30 discoms on the performance of the utilities at different voltage levels, losses at the 33 KV level are about 4.8 per cent, while at 66 KV-220 KV level, it is only 1.72-2.39 per cent. Noting that there is considerable scope for improvement of the 33 KV system performance, the report said, “If losses can be reduced from four per cent to three per cent, 8.99 billion unit per annum energy could be saved and incremental revenue to states would be Rs 4,495 crore per annum (assuming the rate of electricity is calculated at Rs 5 per unit).”

If the availability of 33 KV system can improve by 0.75 per cent, an additional 6.74 billion unit per annum would be available to end consumers, which could bring an additional revenue of Rs 3,370 crore per annum. The matter was discussed at a recent meeting here chaired by Principal Secretary Energy Nikunja Dhal. “Different aspects, technical, commercial and financial, were discussed. It is up to the State government to take a decision on the issue,” a senior officer of OPTCL said.

