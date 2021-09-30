12 students of Odisha's VSSUT rusticated for involvement in ragging

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The disciplinary committee of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has ordered the rustication of 12 students for their involvement in ragging.

Considering the gravity of the incident, the committee has ordered the rustication of two students for two years for their role in initiating the dispute besides instigating other final year students to assault the complainant.

This apart, the committee has recommended rusticating 10 more students from the varsity for one year for allegedly trashing the victim, the resolution issued in this regard stated.

According to the allegation, a third-year BTech student was thrashed black and blue when he refused his seniors to show his cell phone on September 22 night.

The victim said a group of around 12 senior students knocked on his door and asked him to come out of Pulaha Hall of Residence. As he came out, his seniors asked him to show them his mobile phone for some reason. As he refused to do so, both the parties got into a heated argument and the seniors thrashed him.

With injuries on the back and face, the victim accompanied by his father moved the anti-ragging cell on the next day.

On September 24, a 32-member Disciplinary Committee was formed for investigating the matter and the 12 students, who were involved in ragging, were asked to vacate the hostel until the investigation is over.

The committee interrogated the suspected students in-person to ascertain their involvement following which rustication was recommended.

In a previous ragging incident that took place in August 2019, a video showing around 50 students being ragged by seniors in VSSUT had gone viral. An inquiry was initiated and the varsity authorities had slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 each on 52 students for their involvement. Ten students were also debarred from appearing in the examination for one year.