GI tag push for Kuchinda red chilli

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Eyeing the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the famous Kuchinda red chilli, the Sambalpur administration has initiated steps to get the recognition.Kuchinda red chilli, popularly known as ‘Bamra chilli’, has earned a distinct identity like Guntur chilli over the years. Earlier, traders from across the country camped at Kuchinda to procure the chilli, but lack of promotion and marketing facilities forced farmers to opt out of cultivating it.

In a bid to encourage farmers to continue cultivation of Bamra chilly, the district administration has started the process for getting GI tag.Agriculture officer of Kuchinda Purushottam Sahu said currently, around 10,000 to 12,000 farmers are engaged in chilli cultivation in the sub-division. It is being cultivated over 7,800 hectare in both rabi and kharif seasons here. While the green chilli is sold at Rs 3,000 per quintal, the dry red variety is priced at around Rs 15,000 per quintal. The GI tag will definitely help in sustaining farmers in chilli cultivation and help them get a better market for the produce, he added.

Official sources said to fulfil the criteria for GI tag, a research is underway for verifying the history of chilli cultivation in Kuchinda. Besides, evidence collection is also underway. The administration is consulting an agency to submit the application for the coveted tag.

Farmer Himansu Sekhar Mahapatra, who had grown chilli for over 22 years, said, “It was a long standing demand for many chilli growers of our village. Many farmers like me who had opted out of chilli farming due to lack of encouragement, will be happy to resume farming if we get the GI tag. The recognition will make our produce export worthy.”

According to researchers, chilli cultivation became popular in Kuchinda in 1901 when the area was part of Bamanda (Deogarh) kingdom. The erratic and deficit rainfall in the region led the then king of Bamanda Basudev Sudhal Dev to substitute paddy crop with chilli cultivation to tide over farm crisis. It later proved to be a long term solution.