Jumbo herd visits Hatigaon

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A herd of elephants walked into Hatigaon village under Raighar forest range in Nabarangpur on Wednesday. The herd came from Salevata forest in Chhattisgarh Sitanadi Sanctuary, said Raighar ranger Sukumar Dukhu. The herd comprising 13 elephants entered the village on Tuesday night and returned to the neighbouring State on the day. The jumbos reportedly destroyed maize crops over 20 acre of farmland. A team led by Dukhu visited the forest and confirmed that the herd had returned to Chhattisgarh.