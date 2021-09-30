STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navajyoti seeks revenue division at Balasore 

Navajyoti said Balasore is well connected by rail and road and easily accessible for residents of the five districts.

Published: 30th September 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to set up a revenue division at Balasore in the interest of people from north Odisha.At present, the State has three revenue divisions at Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur. However, northern Odisha despite having  five districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur, has been left out in effective regional representation. 

Stating that Balasore is the biggest city of northern region and houses several important offices of both the State and the Central governments, the Congress leader said the coastal city qualifies the criterion of being the headquarters of a revenue division. 

Navajyoti said Balasore is well connected by rail and road and easily accessible for residents of the five districts. Once the revenue division is established at Balasore, laws pertaining to land reforms and tenancy can be conveniently resolved as revenue courts will be within reach, he said. “People will no longer have to travel a long distance to Cuttack for their work,” the Congress leader pointed out.

