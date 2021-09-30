Odisha police station blast: Building's depository had 6 kg explosives for two years

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the malkhana of Balanga police station, which was ripped apart by an explosion late on Monday, six kilogram explosive materials were lying for about two years. Thankfully, most of the staff of the police station were out on patrol due to the Pipili bypoll, leaving aside a sentry who had a providential escape when the building came crumbling down under impact of the blast.

As per protocol, explosives cannot be stored in malkhanas. It is responsibility of the investigating officer of the case to send a requisition to the bomb disposal squad to dispose of the explosives and submit a set of remnants of the seizure along with a detailed report which is produced before the court.

Sources said about 6 kg explosive material (gun powder) used in firecrackers was seized by Balanga police from an illegal firecracker manufacturer over two years back. A case was also registered in this connection but it is not known if the set procedure was followed.

"The procedure to dispose of the explosives stored in Balanga police station was initiated but was never completed," sources pointed. Police said more details can be ascertained regarding seizure once the debris are cleared from the damaged building and further information is collected from the register of the malkhana.

On Wednesday, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh suspended the in-charge of Balanga police station’s malkhana - sub-inspector Tapoi Nayak for dereliction of duty. An Additional SP ranked officer has been entrusted with the task to conduct an inquiry. The mishap has raised many an eyebrow because it occurred just two days ahead of the Pipili by-poll.

In 2017, Crime Branch issued a circular after it observed that a large number of property were lying in malkhanas of police stations even after disposal of the related cases. Besides, many unclaimed property seized by police are left to decay without proper identification and tagging.

In its circular, the Crime Branch asked the SPs to sensitize the IICs and other field police functionaries to take timely steps to dispose of such property.

The SPs were also asked to liaise with Judicial/Executive Magistrates to dispose of the pending items and reduce the backlogs in the malkhanas. All range IGs/DIGs were also instructed to monitor the steps taken by the SPs and conduct timely reviews.