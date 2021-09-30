One arrested with deer meat

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:Forest officials of Baripada range arrested a person from near Gundihudi village of Shamakhunta block and seized three kg meat of barking deer from his possession on Wednesday.He was identified as Khela Mahali (45) of Saratchandrapur within Baripada Sadar police limits. Mahali was apprehended when he was on way to Baripada to sell the venison.

Range officer LD Behera said a forest team intercepted Mahali’s bike at Gundihudi and recovered the venison from him. Investigation revealed that he had procured the meat from a poacher who killed the deer in Similipal National Park.

In another development, one Dipu Mallick (20) of Kashikundala village in Udala was arrested while he was trying to sneak into Patsanipur forest under Dukura range on Tuesday night. A country-made gun, 100 gram of gunpowder and pieces of iron rods were seized from his possession.