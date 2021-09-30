STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protestors walk out of jail to rousing welcome

People in three panchayats of the two blocks are opposing the project as they feel the river would dry up after project  implementation. 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:The 23 agitators arrested for ransacking the mega drinking water project site at Bharigada village in Rajkanika on August 12 were given a rousing welcome by locals after their release from jail on Wednesday.Hundreds of people greeted the agitators outside the prison and garlanded them. Earlier on Monday, the Orissa High Court had granted them conditional bail. The protestors were arrested on August 13 on charges of ransacking the project site and assaulting government officials.

All the arrested persons were booked under sections 143, 283, 147, 149, and 395 of the IPC and under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.Convener of Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti Debendra Sharma said, “We are glad that all the protesters arrested by police have been released from Kendrapara jail. The agitation against the project will continue.”President of the Samiti Duryodhan Mohanty accused the police of indulging in gross human rights violation by attacking innocent villagers including women and children following the incident at Bharigada village.

“We are determined to oppose the project. On pretext of providing drinking water to people, the State government has planned to supply water to multinational companies and big business houses to run their plants and industries. If this is allowed, it will lead to a drastic fall in the water level of Kharasrota and affect farming in the district,” he said.

The project was approved by the State government under Basudha Yojana to supply drinking water to Chandabali, Tihidi, Basudevpur and Dhamnagar blocks besides 47 wards in Basudevpur municipality, Dhamanagar and Chandabali NACs of Bhadrak district. However, a section of the public in Kendrapara’s Rajkanika and Aul are opposing the project.

People in three panchayats of the two blocks are opposing the project as they feel the river would dry up after project  implementation.They fear inadequate water flow in Kharasrota will gradually destroy farming in 220 riverside villages having a population of around four lakh in Aul and Rajkanika.Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera said work on the mega drinking water project is underway smoothly with assistance from district police.

