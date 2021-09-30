STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Signboard mischief can wait, relief to Gulab-hit top priority of Odisha

21 villages of the panchayat affected by cyclone; 100 thatched houses damaged

Published: 30th September 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers at the health camp organised by Koraput administration on Wednesday

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:Unfazed by Andhra Pradesh’s clandestine act of erecting Telugu signboards in Kotia, the Koraput administration provided relief to the cyclone-hit villagers of the disputed panchayat on Wednesday.

Kotia received heavy rainfall under the impact of cyclone Gulab and almost all the 21 villages of the panchayat were affected. Due to flash floods, the lone bridge near Madekar was submerged and six villages are still cut off from Pottangi block and Kotia gram panchayat headquarters. Besides, while around 30 km road has been damaged due to landslides. As many as 100 thatched houses have suffered damaged due to of heavy rains. 

Getting information about the damage to roads, houses and crops in Kotia, the district administration sent officials to the affected for relief operations. Since there is no direct communication to  Madkar, Daliamba, Konadora, Salpguda, Phatusenari and Phagunasenari villages from Pottangi, the officials reached Kotia via Bandhugaon and distributed dry food, medicines and polythene to affected people by covering around 150 km. 

The officials also inspected the damaged houses and crops. A report on the damages will be submitted to the district administration. On the day, the administration organised a mega health camp at Kotia. Sources said over 300 villages attended the camp. Medical staff of Pottangi and Koraput distributed medicines to the tribal villagers. 

In another development, the Odia signboard at the bordering Neradivalsa village was vandalised by some AP-backed miscreants on Tuesday night. The Koraput administration had put up new Odia signboards mentioning the names of villages and list of development works on the eve of Utkal Diwas this year. 
Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar said the administration’s top priority now is to provide relief and assistance to Kotia villagers affected by the cyclone. “Once normalcy is restored, appropriate action will be taken in connection with the erection of Telugu signboards in Kotia villages,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should now deal with the Kotia dispute. “It seems the Kotia issue has gone out of the hand of the Koraput administration. It should be handled by the State government and the Chief Minister,” the Congress MLA added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp