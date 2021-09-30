STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Labour Minister for ESIC office at Odisha's Jharsuguda

In a separate letter, Pradhan requested his Cabinet colleague for the setting up of 12 new dispensaries at locations proposed by the State government.

Published: 30th September 2021 10:48 AM

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested the Union Labour and Employment Ministry for opening a sub-regional office (SRO) of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Jharsuguda.

In a letter to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, Pradhan has also requested to approve the State government proposal for setting up of 12 new dispensaries at different locations of the State. Stating that ESIC regional office is located at Bhubaneswar and is not easily accessible for the employers and beneficiaries from the western parts of the State, Pradhan said the need for an SRO in the western region of the State assumes significance.

He said 17 out of 30 districts of the State are near and easily accessible to Bhubaneswar ESIC regional office while 13 districts are near to the proposed SRO at Jharsuguda which is considered as one of the most developed and urbanised because of the concentration of a large number of small and large scale industries.

In a separate letter, Pradhan requested his Cabinet colleague for the setting up of 12 new dispensaries at locations proposed by the State government. He said a proposal for setting up new ESI dispensaries at Talcher, Jaleswar, Nilagiri, Soro, Dhamra, Trisulia, Adampur, Jagatsinghpur, Nimapara, Bonai and Koira and shifting of a dispensary from Brajrajnagar to Belpahar is pending with the ESIC.

