Jayanti's hat-trick of gold helps Odisha win seven medals

Competing in the T47 class, Jayanti clocked 12.92 seconds, 26.69 seconds and 1 minute and .42 seconds in 100m, 200m and 400m respectively.

Published: 01st April 2022 09:46 AM

Odisha sprinter Jayanti Behera(Photo | Express)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha sprinter Jayanti Behera continued with her tradition of registering a hat-trick of gold as she finished first in the 100m, 200m and 400m at the 20th National Para Athletics Championship, which concluded here at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday.

Competing in the T47 class, Jayanti clocked 12.92 seconds, 26.69 seconds and 1 minute and .42 seconds in 100m, 200m and 400m respectively. According to Jayanti, she had won three gold each in the past five nationals, taking her medal tally to 15.  

"Before the national championship, Odisha's chief minister Naveen Patnaik sir felicitated me for my Dubai achievements and he also wished me good luck for the upcoming events. I am happy that with sir's blessings I was able to maintain my record of winning three gold each in every edition for the fifth time. This time it's special because for the first time I won the medals on my home soil and the timings are better than the Dubai Grand Prix," said Jayanti.

In the recently concluded Dubai Grand Prix-13th Fazza International Championships, Jayanti had grabbed two bronze (100m-13.16s and 400m-1:00.93s) and silver (200m-26.94).

"I had cleared the Asian Games qualification standard at Dubai in 400m in my class. I still have time for the Asian meet. I will make the best use of that time and hopefully I will win a medal for my country in China in October 2022. My state has extended all support to me, I am grateful to the chief minister and the Sports and Youth Services Department," added Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the Odisha athletes bagged a total of seven medals including four gold, a silver and two bronze in the championship. The state squad comprised 23 athletes.

Odisha's medal winners

Jayanti Behera (3 Gold 100m, 200m, 400m) Women's T47
Rashmi Ranjan Mallick (Gold in 100m) Men's T44
Debaraj Behera with guide runner (Silver in 400m) Men's T11
Suchitra Parida (Bronze in javelin) Women's F57
Pankaj Bhue (Bronze in 100m) Men's T13
 

