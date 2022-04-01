STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shots fired at house, claims municipality chairperson

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: BJP’s newly-elected chairperson of Dhenkanal municipality Jayanti Patra on Thursday alleged that armed miscreants entered her house at Similia and resorted to blank firing. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night. Patra has lodged an FIR with local police in this connection.

In her complaint, Patra alleged that four to five gun-toting miscreants reached her house on motorcycles at around 10.30 pm. “When I came out, they hurled abuses and threatened to kill me. When the miscreants opened fire, I ran inside and closed the door. Soon after, the miscreants fled,” she claimed.

Patra demanded stern action against the persons involved in the incident. Dhenkanal Town IIC Rajendra Mohapatra said basing on the complaint, a case has been registered. On that day, police along with the scientific team went to the complainant’s house for investigation. A probe is underway and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, the IIC added.

A few days back, violence broke out in Dhenkanal town after the urban local body (ULB) polls. Workers of BJD and BJP fought a pitched battle on the day of the counting of votes. Police had arrested five persons, two of BJD and three from BJP, in connection with the clash. Since then, tension has been simmering between the two political parties.

