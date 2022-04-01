STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Undeterred by defeat, Congress candidate keeps poll promise

Sources say, Rao is seen moving from ward to ward to carry on developmental work on the ground and address issues of residents in all 19 wards of the municipality.

Rao at the site where the tube-well is being dug in Ward 9. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Defeat in the recently-concluded urban elections did not deter Congress chairperson candidate for Malkangiri municipality G Srinibas Rao from fulfilling his promises.

On Thursday, Rao, popularly called ‘Chiti Bhai’, dug a tube well in a locality in Ward 9 to cater to the drinking water needs of 15 families there, as promised by him during campaigning. 

Sources say Rao is seen moving from ward to ward to carry on developmental work on the ground and address issues of residents in all 19 wards of the municipality. “Every ward has its share of issues like water and land patta. I am doing my bit to resolve the concerns by continuing with my door-to-door visits,” he said, adding that after getting to know of the problems, he plans to place them before the municipal authorities for further course of action. 

“It is unfortunate that Ward 9 is just 100 meters away from the Collector’s residence but continues to grapple with amenities as basic as drinking water,” he added. 

Residents in the Ward also expressed their happiness. “During the campaign, Chiti Bhai promised us a tube well irrespective of him winning or losing the elections. Today, he kept his word,” they said. Rao was defeated by BJD chairperson candidate Manoj Kumar Barik in the municipal elections.

