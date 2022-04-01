Woman arrested for trying to poison mother-in-law

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Talachua marine police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly trying to poison her mother-in-law and attacking her husband.

The accused was identified as Mitarani Mandal (28) of Dolasahi village. Police said the accused tried to kill her 65-year-old mother-in-law Paribala Mandal by giving her poison in a medicine bottle on March 28. Soon after taking the medicine, Paribala started vomiting.

The elderly woman was rushed to Rajnagar community health centre by her son. During treatment, the doctor found presence of poison in Paribala’s body. Mitrani's husband returned home and scolded her for giving his mother poison-laced medicine. However, the accused attacked her husband with a wooden plank before fleeing the village.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Mitarani from Manjulapali village. She was booked under section 307 of the IPC and produced in court. Further investigation is underway, said Talachua marine IIC Srikant Kumar Barik.