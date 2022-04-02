STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid celebration of Utkal Divas, former MP Pangi announces exit from BJP

These include Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada besides some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jayaram Pangi. ( Photo | Twitter)

Jayaram Pangi. ( Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE:  Former MP Jayaram Pangi announced his resignation from BJP even as residents and various organisations celebrated Utkal Divas in Kotia under Pottangi block of Koraput on Friday. 

Speaking to mediapersons in the disputed panchayat, the veteran leader said he will work for Dandakarnya Parbatanchal Bikash Parisad (DPBP) which seeks separate Union Territory status comprising areas under undivided Koraput district. These include Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada besides some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

Pangi alleged that the State government is not serious about protecting the bordering areas as a result of which 13 villages of Bora Mutha area were occupied by AP. A separate UT will solve the border dispute apart from fostering closer administration and rapid development of the region, he asserted. 

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider his demand, Pangi said he has sent his resignation to State BJP chief Samir Mohanty. Meanwhile, a special meeting was conducted at Kotia GP where eminent persons from the district and other parts of the State participated and recalled the glorious history of the formation of Odisha.

Highlighting continuous territorial overtures by AP in Kotia, the dignitaries demanded immediate action by the State government in this regard. Apart from Pangi, former Koraput collector Gadadhar Parida and zilla parishad member Tikkai Gamel were present. In Koraput, the district administration organised a mass rally to mark the occasion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayaram Pangi BJP Utkal Divas DPBP Narendra Modi Samir Mohanty
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp