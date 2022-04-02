STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bahinipati demands State Congress chief Niranjan’s resignation

Lack of funds and other resources were major issues for the Congress during the panchayat and urban elections.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The demand for a change in the State leadership of Congress has cropped up again following the party’s miserable performance in panchayat and urban local body polls.

This time the demand for change has come from an unexpected quarter with Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati stating that it is high time the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) should have a new president.

He said that the party is facing a financial as well as a leadership crisis in the State and the high command should take note of the situation.

Targeting OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, Bahinipati alleged that he falls ill whenever there is an election. “Besides, he does not even think how to finance the party candidates leaving them on their own.” Bahinipati said that Patnaik has resigned several times but the high command has not accepted his resignations. “It is high time he should be changed,” he said and added that it is for the Congress president Sonia Gandhi to decide who should succeed Patnaik.

Lack of funds and other resources were major issues for Congress during the panchayat and urban elections. Several other leaders have earlier pointed this out. Resentment is brewing among large sections of partymen as their grievances are not being redressed either by the State or Central leadership.

