Class X student ends life after ‘sexual assault’ by headmaster

District education officer AK Pradhan said a departmental inquiry would be conducted and stern disciplinary action taken against those found guilty.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Class X girl student on Friday committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her hostel building after being allegedly assaulted sexually by her school headmaster. The incident took place at around 1 pm in Patuadihi Panchayat High School within Lefripada police limits, about 50 km from Sundargarh town.    

Police have detained the headmaster, Shyam Sundar Patel (54), and the hostel warden for questioning. The 16-year-old girl belonged to a nearby Balugaon village within Dharuadihi police limits under Sadar block.

Sources said the girl was reportedly harassed sexually by the headmaster inside the hostel. To protect her chastity, she ran to the terrace of the two-storey hostel building and jumped to her death. The headmaster rushed the girl to the district headquarters hospital, Sundargarh but the doctors declared her brought dead.   
While the exact circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation, reliable sources said police have got vital clues about the sexual assault on the girl. In the past, allegations of sexual misconduct had cropped up against Patel, but no action was taken against him as there was no police complaint.

  Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said that while the school authorities claimed that the student died after falling off the hostel building, the girl’s parents alleged murder. 

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide and since there are other angles in the case, the school headmaster and the warden have been detained for questioning. Abetment to suicide case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The autopsy report is awaited, the SP added. 

District education officer AK Pradhan said a departmental inquiry would be conducted and stern disciplinary action taken against those found guilty. Steps would be taken to ensure the safety and security of girl students.

