East Coast Railway tops in freight loading in country

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has loaded the highest ever freight in Indian Railways in 2021-22 and created history by securing the top position in freight loading among all railway zones for the consecutive fourth time.Since the inception of the new zone,

ECoR has consistently witnessed incremental rise over the previous year’s performance in the field of freight transportation.

ECoR has loaded 232.13 million tonne (MT) of freight in 2021-22 fiscal and surpassed the last financial year annual loading of 204.90 MT registering a growth of 13.28 per cent (pc). It has carried 27.23 MT of more cargo than that of last fiscal, an official spokesperson of ECoR said. The highest 152.46 MT of freight was carried from Khurda Road Division, 66.88 MT from Waltair Division and 12.79 MT from Sambalpur Division during the period. The zonal railway has also earned `23,012.32 crore from freight traffic this fiscal which is also the highest on Indian Railways.

The ECoR has carried 52.8 MT of freight from Talcher, 21.6 MT from Paradip, 21 MT from Steel Plants, 15.2 MT from Dhamara, 14 MT from Visakhapatnam, 13.7 MT from KK Line, 9.9 MT from Gangavaram port, 8 MT of Aluminum from its jurisdiction and 20.6 MT from other areas.

From October 2021, when the nation saw an unprecedented coal crisis, ECoR rose to the challenge and loaded 16.7 pc more of coal, especially from Talcher. This helped in building up coal stocks in many powerhouses throughout the country.

The other major sectors like steel, iron ore, and aluminum also registered substantial growth.ECoR General Manager Archana Joshi and Principal Chief Operations Manager Pramod Kumar Jena congratulated the team and appreciated its endeavour.