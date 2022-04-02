Gallery on Jagannath culture opens in Kala Bhoomi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Sri Jagannath Sanskriti gallery was inaugurated on the premises of Kala Bhoomi - Odisha Crafts Museum - by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the Capital City on Friday.

Several rare artefacts, crafts, and textiles related to Jagannath culture and photographs of many rituals are being showcased in the gallery. Handicrafts like Pipili Chandua, terracotta, Pattachitra, Sholapith, and a large variety of brassware used in the Jagannath temple rituals, among other things, are being exhibited.

Similarly, many veshas of the Holy Trinity are also a part of the gallery including the rare Raghunath Vesha of Lord Jagannath which was held in the temple way back in 1905. Besides, exhibits on Mahari and Gotipua dances that are connected to the Jagannath culture are a part of the gallery.