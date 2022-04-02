STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha will be a leading state by 2036: CM Patnaik

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said Odisha will guide other states and become one of the great states of the country by 2036.

Greeting the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkal Divas, the Chief Minister said that in next 14 years Odisha will complete 100 years as a separate state. Stating that Odisha is now moving forward with a single aim with dedication, he said that its voice has now become stronger.

Several eminent personalities from across the country also greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion. President Ram Nath Kovind said the State gave the world a message of peace, love and shunning violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed wishes to Odia people on the occasion.

“Odia people are making landmark contributions to India’s progress and Odia culture is globally admired,” the Prime Minister said. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greeted people on the day.

