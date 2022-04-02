STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

State extends free rice aid for another six months

The Centre had recently extended the free food grain distribution scheme under the PMGKAY for six more months from March, 2022.

Published: 02nd April 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File` Photo)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File` Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday extended the distribution of an additional 5 kg of rice free of cost per month to beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) for six more months.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement on the occasion of Utkal Divas. This will cover 8.09 lakh beneficiaries under SFSS. As per the Chief Minister’s directive, each beneficiary of the SFSS will get an additional 5 kg of rice from the allotment month of April 2022 to September 2022. 

“For this purpose, 24,270 tonnes of rice will be supplied from the State pool with an expenditure of `91.7 crores from the State’s own fund,” a release issued by the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said. This will facilitate beneficiaries enrolled in the SFSS to remain at par with the 3.26 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, the CMO said.

While the Centre provides rice to the beneficiaries covered under the NFSA, the State government has extended it to 8.09 lakh people left out of the Central scheme. The Odisha government provides rice at the rate of `1 per kg under the SFSS. The 5 kg rice scheme was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State government had earlier extended the benefit of 5 kg of free rice for the SFSS beneficiaries from December 2021 to March 2022 after the Centre launched the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) during the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘

The Centre had recently extended the free food grain distribution scheme under the PMGKAY for six more months from March 2022. Under the PMGKAY, the Centre gives an additional five kg of rice or wheat per month to beneficiaries of the (NFSA) over and above their usual monthly quota for free.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SFSS Rice State Food Security Scheme Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Utkal Divas beneficiaries NFSA PMGKAY
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp