GST collection hits new record in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping pace with the growth trend, gross GST collection in Odisha hit a new record with 49 per cent (pc) growth in 2021-22, mostly driven by mining and manufacturing sectors.

The State collected Rs 44,334.67 crore last fiscal against Rs 29,852.76 crore in 2020-21. The collection for 2019-20 was Rs 29,686.32 crore.

The State GST (SGST) collection also recorded a growth of 54 pc as Rs 12,743.01 crore was collected in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 8,292.15 crore in the previous fiscal and Rs 8,722 crore in 2019-20. The gross GST collection in March was Rs 4,124.66 crore as against Rs 3,285.29 crore in March last year registering a growth of 26 pc which is the highest amongst all major states in the country.

With a growth of 42 pc last month the SGST collection was Rs 1,351.25 crore as compared to Rs 954.62 crore during March 2021. The collection was also the highest ever collection of SGST by the State in a month since the inception of GST.

The rise in GST revenues mirrored the rebound in the economic activities and e-waybill generations in the State and the growth momentum is likely to continue in the coming months with tightened enforcement.

The State had collected Rs 1,109.85 crore CGST, Rs 1,003.47 crore IGST and Rs 660.09 crore cess in March. The total collection of VAT from petrol and liquor was Rs 1,687.72 crore in March as against Rs 1,559.51 crore in the same month last year.

Of the total VAT revenue, the collection was Rs 1,257.04 crore from petroleum products and Rs 430.67 crore from liquor last month. The collection from VAT for the entire financial year was Rs 9,954.91 crore, including Rs 2,093.70 crore from liquor, against Rs 7,756.74 crore collected in the previous fiscal.