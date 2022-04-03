Odisha plans small scale units in jails, brand their products

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jails in Odisha are set to get a complete makeover as the Prison Development Board and the State government have planned to spend Rs 200 crore in the next five years to improve and modernise the existing structure of prisons.

The State has 87 prisons functioning in different locations. Once the existing crowded jails are replaced with new structures and modern facilities, the prisons will have adequate space to accommodate more prisoners and a hub for creative activities.

The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has proposed the government to create a Corpus fund of Rs 50 crore for the Prison Development Board with a subsequent budgetary allocation of Rs 10 crore every year for skill development of prisoners and setting up small scale units inside the prisons.

With the Corpus fund, the Directorate has planned to set up bakery units, baby food units, and notebook binding units in five Circle Jails and one Special Jail at Bhubaneswar apart from spices units and food processing units like wheat flour, suji, besan, turmeric, mustard oil, chhatua and groundnut oil in 30 districts to make jails self- sufficient for prison development.

It has also been proposed to set up LED bulb manufacturing units in each circle jail, phenyl manufacturing units in 27 jails and fabrication units in five Circle Jails and one Special Jail for providing the products to Schools, Colleges and other educational institutions.

The Directorate has decided to go for branding of jail products as OJ (Odisha Jails) and open shops outside prison gates for promoting the sale of products. It is likely to ink a pact with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for the opening of retail outlets at petrol pumps initially at Choudwar, Jamujhari, Berhampur, Koraput, Sambalpur and Baripada.

“The IOCL has already opened retail outlets in prison sites in Andhra Pradesh, Telagana, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The turnover of Telegana prisons is Rs 600 crore with Rs 100 crore of profit, which is utilised for modernising the prisons,” said a senior official of the Directorate.

Moreover, the prisoners will be imparted skill development and vocational training so that they can earn their livelihood after release. The government is also contemplating rewarding convicts with experience certificates in particular trade and conduct so they get employment in private entities after their release.

“The confinement should not be a stigma towards his/her employment. The first meeting of the Board is expected shortly. The units will be set up at the earliest once the proposals are approved,” the official added.