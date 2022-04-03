STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Paradip Port Authority handles record 116 million tonne cargo in 2021-22 fiscal

The port handled 38 per cent more thermal coal coastal shipping in 2021-22 by putting in place improved operational protocols.  

Published: 03rd April 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Paradip Port (Photo | EPS)

Paradip Port (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major milestone, the Paradip Port Authority has achieved the highest record of handling 116.13 million tonne cargo in 2021-22 financial year, surpassing the previous record of 114.55 million tonne in 2020-21 fiscal. 

Officials said that despite around 30 per cent drop in the iron ore traffic due to international market conditions and poor demand, they managed to improve their cargo handling by focusing on other commodities.  

The port handled 38 per cent more thermal coal coastal shipping in 2021-22 by putting in place improved operational protocols.  

The operating surplus of the port improved by 10 per cent while its operating margin also improved to 60 per cent. The operating ratio of the organisation also improved to 40 per cent during the financial year.  

The port got a new nomenclature in the year and was renamed as Paradip Port Authority (PPA) under the provisions of the Major Port Authorities Act (MPA), 2021.

PPA commissioned a new coal import terminal, having 15 MMTPA capacity, at a cost of Rs 650 crore. This terminal is equipped with world-class cargo handling systems and can improve the import of coal and other dry bulk cargo through Paradip, PPA officials said. 

They said mechanisation of three berths for handling thermal coal and coastal shipping was also done at a cost of Rs 1,440 crore.  The terminal with a capacity to handle 30 MMTPA has equipped Paradip to meet the entire demand of thermal coal coastal shipping from the southern India region. 

PPA chairman PL Haranadh thanked Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Shipping Secretary  Sanjeev Ranjan for guidance and support.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradip Port Authority Cargo Iron Coal
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp