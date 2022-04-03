Paradip Port Authority handles record 116 million tonne cargo in 2021-22 fiscal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major milestone, the Paradip Port Authority has achieved the highest record of handling 116.13 million tonne cargo in 2021-22 financial year, surpassing the previous record of 114.55 million tonne in 2020-21 fiscal.

Officials said that despite around 30 per cent drop in the iron ore traffic due to international market conditions and poor demand, they managed to improve their cargo handling by focusing on other commodities.

The port handled 38 per cent more thermal coal coastal shipping in 2021-22 by putting in place improved operational protocols.

The operating surplus of the port improved by 10 per cent while its operating margin also improved to 60 per cent. The operating ratio of the organisation also improved to 40 per cent during the financial year.

The port got a new nomenclature in the year and was renamed as Paradip Port Authority (PPA) under the provisions of the Major Port Authorities Act (MPA), 2021.

PPA commissioned a new coal import terminal, having 15 MMTPA capacity, at a cost of Rs 650 crore. This terminal is equipped with world-class cargo handling systems and can improve the import of coal and other dry bulk cargo through Paradip, PPA officials said.

They said mechanisation of three berths for handling thermal coal and coastal shipping was also done at a cost of Rs 1,440 crore. The terminal with a capacity to handle 30 MMTPA has equipped Paradip to meet the entire demand of thermal coal coastal shipping from the southern India region.

PPA chairman PL Haranadh thanked Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Shipping Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan for guidance and support.