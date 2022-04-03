Villagers stage stir, seek BDO’s transfer

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of villagers sat on dharna and detained Block Development Officer (BDO) of Biridi on Saturday, protesting his alleged high-handedness while dealing with locals, public representatives and demanding his transfer.

Sources said locals and elected representatives of the village have been complaining about the absence of block officials from duty. Their work is reportedly not being done even after regularly visiting the office as most of the officials do not report for work.

As a result, most of the development works have been lying neglected. When the locals brought this to the notice of BDO Hemant Kumar Mahant, he allegedly misbehaved with the villagers and also threatened them.

Panchyat samiti member of Hajipur Santosh Nayak alleged that when he reached the block office to apprise the BDO about the need for shifting of a dumping yard from its present location, Mahant threw away his application and asked him to leave the office.

“The yard was to be built at a faraway place but instead it was constructed close to the animal husbandry office, a school, fire station and panchayat office. On Thursday I met the BDO only to be given a raw deal by him,” Nayak stated.

A heated argument ensued and later Nayak complained against the BDO in Biridi police station, for assaulting and misbehaving with him.

In another instance, in Alando panchayat of Biridi block, Self Help Group members led by Jaya Saraswati met BDO Mahant recently urging him to conduct an inquiry into alleged irregularities on the selection of Master Book Keeper (MBKs). Hearing the allegations, Mahant was infuriated and allegedly misbehaved with the women using abusive language.

On Saturday, villagers of different panchayats including elected representatives, sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members assembled outside the block office demanding the transfer and arrest of Mahant.

IIC of Biridi police station, Niranjan Mallick said no case has been registered. He however said the stir was withdrawn after Mahant admitted to his rough behaviour and spoke to the elected representatives and villagers to sort out their issues. Contacted, BDO Mahant declined to comment.