Vir Vikram Yadav gets additional charge as Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief

Besides, Nikunja Kishore Sundaray has been appointed as the additional chief secretary in the Public Enterprise department after his return from Central deputation.

Published: 03rd April 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary Shri Vir Vikram Yadav, IAS reviewed the progress. ( Photo | Twitter,@Food_Odisha)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vir Vikram Yadav, incumbent Principal Secretary of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary in the Works department. He will also be the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri.

Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, Special Secretary in the government in the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department has been given additional charge of the Cooperation department. Besides, Shubham Saxena, Director (Minor Minerals) has been appointed as the Managing Director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation.

