CMC faces heat over Defunct drinking water kiosks

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With mercury level rising, the failure of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to set up adequate temporary drinking water kiosks in the Millennium city has drawn the ire of people.

Every year, the CMC sets up Jala Chhatra or water kiosks across the city to serve commuters during summer. This year the civic body on February 28 had held a preparatory meeting with all line department officials to tackle heat wave and decided to set up 15 water kiosks at different strategic points.

Decisions were also taken for immediate repair and restoration of defunct water coolers machines across the city and tube wells in different sahis and slums besides provision for adequate water pots for stray animals and birds in the vacant places of parks.

However, neither the CMC nor the Water Corporation of Odisha Limited (WATCO) have yet come up with promised drinking water kiosks in the city forcing commuters to buy water. Similarly, out of more than 60 water cooler machines installed in various parts of the city, around 45 are lying defunct.

Most of these water coolers in the city were set up by politicians, charitable trusts and voluntary organisations at busy areas and road sides for daily wagers, commuters and pedestrians. But after installation, their maintenance became a far cry.

Sources said, the CMC which spends between `10 lakh to `12 lakh towards setting up the kiosks every summer, has advised some banks and NGOs to set up Jala Chhatra at their own effort in the city this summer.

CMC executive engineer DR Tripathy said that the civic body has stopped setting up Jala Chhatra after a special audit raised objections not only over its expenditure but also on its improper operation.

Tripathy added that there is no more need to set up Jala Chhatra as the WATCO has already given pipeline water connection to each and every individual household in the city. Moreover, he said as many as 14 water coolers have been put up at different busy localities by CMC in association with a private company.

But people alleged that all the coolers are defunct. One on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital has been lying defunct now for a long time.