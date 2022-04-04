Human skull could be of victim killed 6 months back: Jagatsinghpur police

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police has recovered a human skull from Machhagan Canal near Badabaga which it suspects could be of a person who was allegedly murdered six months back.

The skull is suspected to be that of Ram Chandra Sahoo, a 25-year-old who was involved in the brown sugar trade. A case has been registered against him in the local police station. He also had a rivalry over the trade with two persons of the same village.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Kumar Sahu said, the retrieved skull has been sent to Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT) department in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) on Saturday. Police has started inquiry whether the skull belongs to Sahoo who was killed in October last. ENS