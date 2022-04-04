Iron firm evaded Rs 10 crore Central GST: DGGI

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has detected evasion of Central GST to the tune of around Rs 10 crore by an iron factory in Sundargarh district in what could be one of the largest ‘clandestine clearance cases’ in the State.

Following simultaneous raids at five places on Friday and Saturday, it has come to the fore that Kuanrmunda-based Toptech Steels Pvt Ltd (TSPL), a manufacturing industry for Mild Steel ingot, indulged in clandestine sale transactions worth over Rs 60 crore and evaded paying CGST above Rs 10 crore over last two years.

Raids were also carried out at residences of TSPL directors Shiv Shankar Prasad and his father Shyam Bihari Prasad in the posh Civil Township along with the plant premises at Kuanrmunda and residence of another director Anil Pandey and accountant Dhananjay Singh, both at Basanti Colony here. Singh is believed to be instrumental in manipulating the accounting entries. During intelligence collection, it was established that TSPL authorities were willfully not generating CGST invoices with the intention of tax evasion.

Reliable sources said specific intelligence was collected over a period of time and on Friday, as many as 30 officers including 14 from the DGGI and rest from police and Rourkela Commissionerate of CGST conducted raids.

Substantial information was retrieved from a computer hard disc and incriminating documents relating to the tax evasion which were kept hidden at a secret room. So far, CGST evasion of Rs 10 crore has been detected and Rs 50 lakh recovered from the TSPL authorities. Non-cooperation by the erring parties in paying the CGST may lead to their arrest and prosecution.