Oxford anthropologist’s book released

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘When Humans Study Humans: Classic Themes in Social and Cultural Anthropology’, a foundational text of anthropology for students authored by well-known anthropologist Robert Parkin, was released at Utkal University here on Sunday.  Parkin, a British social anthropologist who retired from the University of Oxford in 2017, has dedicated the book to Prof LK Mahapatra, a renowned social anthropologist, who taught for 25 years at Utkal University and built the department of anthropology into a renowned Centre of Excellence. 

The department drew eminent scholars from across the world including Professor Parkin, who also researched in Odisha and taught at the university. 

The book was released in presence of Utkal VC Prof Savita Acharya, Prof PK Nayak, SCSTRTI director AB Ota and other eminent anthropologists and students. 

