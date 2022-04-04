Student traffic volunteers to be re-engaged in Twin City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police will re-engage student traffic volunteers in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Monday after a gap of two years.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Commissionerate Police had stopped engaging students in traffic duties to ensure their safety.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi on Saturday inaugurated a two-day training workshop in the Capital City for about 200 student traffic volunteers.

While Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh inaugurated a one-day training programme on Sunday for about 120 student traffic volunteers in the Silver City. The volunteers were provided training about basic traffic rules/regulations and how they should conduct themselves while on duty. They will be deployed in important intersections and the areas facing traffic congestion in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“About 120 student volunteers from Cuttack and 200 from Bhubaneswar have been inducted to assist the traffic personnel in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The volunteers include both boys and girls and they are over 18 years old,” said Twin City Traffic DCP S Susree.

The students will be deployed in the traffic posts which are near to their houses and each day they will perform duties for three hours.

“Mostly the student volunteers will be deployed in evening hours so that their education is not affected. They will have to perform duties for 16 days in a month and they will receive a remuneration of `100 everyday,” said Susree.

Commissionerate Police had received several applications from the interested candidates and senior officers organised an induction programme to select the student traffic volunteers as per the sanctioned strength of the system.

The candidates were selected based on their personality test, height/weight and other parameters. Police have already provided T-shirts, shoes, caps and whistles to the student volunteers and they will receive their identity cards this week. The Student Traffic Volunteers Scholarship Scheme (STVSS) was implemented in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in 2017.