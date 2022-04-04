Unknown disease claims over 20 cattle in a week in Umerkote

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Panic has gripped villagers, mostly dairy farmers of Nehura panchayat in Umerkote block, following mysterious cattle deaths since a week. Official sources say more than 20 cows have perished in last seven days.

A dead cow in Nehura panchayat | Express

The unofficial figure, however, could cross 50 as locals believe the unknown disease has spread to remote pockets as well.

The worst impacted areas are Badgaon, Baunsabeda and Butengaguda villages where more than 15 cattle deaths were reported. While Veterinary and Animal Husbandry authorities have been unable to identify the disease, a scientific team from the department visited the villages and collected blood samples from the cows on Friday.

As per reports, the infected cows develop symptoms like tremors and swelling of throats and stomachs and succumb within a day. Some of the villagers in Baunsabeda said at least nine cows have died in last four days.

Nehura sarpanch Urmila Bhatra said, “Dead cattle are being sighted everywhere and tribal villagers are worshipping their deities to eradicate the disease. The administration must step in immediately.”

Meanwhile, block veterinary officer Prakash Chandra Mohanty said cattle had already been vaccinated for black quarter (BQ) disease. Another team visited the affected villages today to collect stool, urine and slime samples of the dead cattle. Necessary steps will be taken at the earliest, he added.