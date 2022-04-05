Debrigarh sanctuary achieves record footfall

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Setting a new record in 2021-22, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded an overwhelming footfall of more than 16,000 visitors, more than double of the previous fiscal year. During 2020-21, the eco-tourism destination had witnessed 7,000 visitors generating revenue of Rs 85 lakh.

This year, it has recorded a revenue of Rs 1.52 crore with 16000 eco-tourism enthusiasts flocking the sanctuary. While around 60 per cent visitors were from Odisha, the rest came from 13 different states of the country besides a few from European countries.

Debrigarh Sanctuary and its adjoining 180 sq km Hirakud Reservoir area located in Bargarh district is the only sanctuary in Odisha where wildlife sighting is promising. As per the sighting of animals during the safari, different zones have been created inside the sanctuary for bisons, leopards, beer, chitals and sambars.

During 2021-22, Hirakud Wildlife Division launched a number of new activities like the jungle safari Debrigarh on Wheels, cruise programmes under packages like Hirakud Cruise and Island Odyssey besides kayaking and cycling.

Sources said, for the first time, Nature Education programmes for school children and locals were organised in the winter. Debrigarh ecotourism is managed by 45 local residents from the villages adjoining the sanctuary. Around 90 per cent of the generated revenue goes back to the local community towards their salary and for maintenance and management of the initiative.