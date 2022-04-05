STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delay in pipe water project keeps people of 28 Odisha panchayats thirsty

Sources say, the delay is due to land acquisition problems in various villages, forest and the NH besides slow pace of work of the water treatment plant.

The Muran mega pipe water project in Borigumma block | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even after four years, the much-hyped pipe water project of Muran Dam in Koraput’s Borigumma block is lagging behind schedule due to various reasons even as people in many areas of the district  are reeling under water crisis. 

The State government had started the project in August 2018 to cater to drinking water needs of people in 28 panchayats in Borigumma, 16 in Kotpad and 7 in Jeypore blocks under the supervision of Koraput Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) division. 

The project was estimated at Rs 339 cr under National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) and the tender was given to a Mumbai-based JMC Projects (India) Ltd. with April 2020 deadline. However,  even after two years, the project is far from over. 

Sources say, the delay is due to land acquisition problems in various villages, forest and the NH besides slow pace of work of the water treatment plant. The delay has affected large number of people, particularly in Borigumma, who are struggling with water scarcity. “We were hopeful of getting drinking water supply from Muran Dam but are disheartened now,” said Sambari, a tribal woman of Borigumma panchayat. 

Commenting on the issue, additional chief engineer of Koraput RWSS Manoranjan Mali admitted to the delay in the project. “The project was delayed but now all problems have been sorted out and work should be completed by July this year,” he added.

