STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Minister Arun Sahoo assures farmers incentives within two days

Fix accountability on officers who delay disbursement: Arun Sahoo

Published: 05th April 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer, agriculture, cropland, sowing, ploughing

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | Express)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday assured seed growing farmers to pay their production incentives within two days.Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo made this assurance to a delegation of farmers who met him at Lok Seva Bhawan to apprise their concern after officials concerned informed them that direct payment to the beneficiaries through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) is not possible after closure of the financial year.

Director, Agriculture and Food Production, M Muthukumar told the farmers that they need not be worried as the directorate has decided to transfer the incentives to the farmers accounts through RTGS payment system.The real time gross settlement (RTGS) is a way of fund transfer that allows the money sent by the government to immediately reach the beneficiary on a real-time basis.

The 25-member delegation from across the State was led by Ashok Baral, farmers’ director in the Board of Directors of Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC). After the delegation met the Minister, he directed Muthukumar to make necessary arrangements for direct transfer of the benefit to the beneficiaries account. He further directed to fix accountability on the scheme officers who are responsible for the delay in disbursement.

The Agriculture Director told the delegation that the Central incentive of Rs 9 crore is still with the State government. Disbursement could not be possible due to technical problems which have been solved. The payment will be made within a couple of days.However, a scheme officer told this paper that the disbursement is not possible without the sanction of the department Secretary. “As the payment was not made before March 31, 2022, the end of the financial year, PFMS did not respond to our request,” the officer said.

Bargarh farmer Gokula Pradhan who was part of the delegation said the timely TNIE report was the saving grace. This prompted the administration to act swiftly.Prior to the meeting with the Minister, Baral brought the farmers plight to the notice of Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra by sending him the news report captioned “State surrenders Rs 9 crore farm incentive to Centre” published in TNIE on Monday seeking his intervention for settlement of farmers dues.

The Chief Secretary immediately took up the issue with Additional Chief Secretary cum Agriculture Production Commissioner Sanjeev Chopra to ensure that the payment to the farmers is immediately settled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Sahoo farmers Odisha
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp