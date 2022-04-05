STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP Aparajita Sarangi flashes ASI notice, says Parikrama work illegal

ASI returned a draft DPR on the project with suggestions to OBCC

Published: 05th April 2022

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has once again flagged violations of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act) in implementation of Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor (Srimandir Parikrama) work.

Having raised the issue in the Lok Sabha recently, the MP on Monday tweeted an ASI letter dated February 5, 2022 to the senior project manager of Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation unders Works department pointing out the unauthorised constructions within the prohibited zone (100 mtr radius) of the 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple.

The Puri sub-circle of ASI sought to know if any permission has been taken by the OBCC from the competent authority (DG ASI) for carrying out work in the prohibited zone of the Centrally-protected monument. Stating that the ongoing works are illegal, the ASI asked OBCC to stop them immediately.“Despite this letter of the ASI, the State government has not stopped the work till now. Isn’t it time for all of us to save our temple?” tweeted Aparajita. 

A few days back, she had countered Puri MP Pinaki Misra who claimed that the work is being carried out with NOC from NMA and in consultation with the ASI. Misra had tweeted the DG ASI’s visitor’s note of February 21 which stated that ASI and State government will work in coordination in implementation of public amenities within the prohibited zone of the ancient temple.

However, what comes as a surprise is that the Works department which is implementing the work through Tata Projects is yet to submit the project details/approvals besides, design approvals to the ASI which is in charge of the safety of Shree Jagannath Temple, a monument of national importance. 

Sources said the ASI has written twice to the Public Works department since work on the ambitious project began on January 20 - once flagging the illegal works within 100 mtrs of the temple and second seeking reports on design and other approvals including DG ASI approval for the project. Although the ASI asked the department to produce the documents first and then proceed with the work, it received no reply from the department.

Meanwhile, after the DG ASI asked the Works department to produce a revised detailed project report (DPR) on the Srimandir Parikrama project after her February visit, the department submitted a draft DPR to the ASI, Bhubaneswar circle, last week. The ASI circle returned it with certain suggestions. But the department has not yet submitted a fresh DPR in line with the ASI suggestions.

