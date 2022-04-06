STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Book on Birsa Munda released by Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released a book on the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The book titled ‘Birsa Munda - Janjatiya Nayak’ is written by Prof Alok Chakrawal, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur. 

Pradhan said the book is a comprehensive attempt to bring to the fore the struggle of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the contribution of forest dwellers in the freedom movement.He appreciated Chakrawal for making an effort to inscribe the story of the unsung heroes of freedom in the national memory on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Such efforts will inspire more people to bring out such stories of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, he added.

