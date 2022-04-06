STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress says desecration of Srimandir kitchen sponsored

BJD Rajya Sabha member Muzibulla Khan, however, said that the Chief Secretary and DGP visited Puri on Monday to take stock of the situation.

Jagannath Temple.

Srimandir in Puri.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday alleged that the vandalisation of grand kitchen of the Jagannath Temple at Puri was sponsored to divert the attention of people from the illegal constructions under the heritage corridor project. 

“The breaking of chulhas of Srimandir kitchen is a government-sponsored act to divert people’s attention from the main issue. The government was criticised across the State, including in the Parliament, because of the digging works near the shrine,” Congress spokesperson Nishikant Mishra told mediapersons here.

Targeting the State government for the lapses, Mishra alleged that had the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police taken adequate measures towards the security of the temple, no such incident would have taken place. “We demand stern action against all those involved in the vandalism, including the officials because of whose carelessness such an incident took place,” he added.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Muzibulla Khan, however, said that the Chief Secretary and DGP visited Puri on Monday to take stock of the situation. “The incident has hurt all and we strongly condemn it. The culprits will be punished as per the law,” he added.

