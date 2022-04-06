STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four including 6-year-old boy of Ganjam family killed in road mishap

Tragedy struck a family of Munigadi after four of its members including a minor boy were killed in a road mishap near Indhanpur within Gangapur police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tragedy struck a family of Munigadi after four of its members including a minor boy were killed in a road mishap near Indhanpur within Gangapur police limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Jayaram Nayak (56) of Munigadi village, his daughters Rinki Nayak (20) and Laxmi Patra (26) besides grandson Biswajit Patra (6). Sources said they were returning to their village from Gangapur on a motorcycle when a speeding pickup van rammed into them. While Jayaram was killed on the spot, his daughters and grandson sustained grievous injuries.

Locals rushed them to Aska hospital where doctors declared Jayaram and his two daughters brought dead. Biswajit was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital but he succumbed to injuries. Sources said Jayaram made a living by selling vegetables at Gangapur.

As the news of the tragedy spread, irate locals including villagers of Munigadi staged road blockade near Indhanpur by burning tyres. They demanded compensation for the bereaved family and action against the driver of the pickup van who fled after the accident.

Due to the blockade, traffic on Aska-Bhanjanagar road was disrupted for over four hours. On being informed, Belaguntha tehsildar Dharanidhar Behera and Gangapur police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. The tehsildar assured to extend all necessary help to Jayaram’s kin. The bereaved family received Rs 40,000 each from the district administration and the representative of Aska MLA Manjula Swain following which the blockade was lifted and traffic resumed on Aska-Bhanjanagar road. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

