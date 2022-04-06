STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt should bring down tax on petrol, diesel: Congress

Congress will organise a procession and demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan on April 7 to protest against the indifference of Centre and State government towards the situation.

Petrol, Fuel

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday demanded that both the Centre and State government should increase subsidies and cut taxes to bring down the price of petrol and diesel which has gone up 12 times during the last 13 days. 

While petrol price has reached Rs 111.53 per litre, diesel price has gone up to Rs 101.29 per litre. Similarly LPG price has touched Rs 976 per cylinder. The Centre should take immediate steps to give relief to the people, OPCC spokesperson Sudarsan Das told mediapersons. He also demanded that the State government should also bring down VAT on petrol and diesel to bring down prices. 

Alleging that prices of fuel and diesel were hiked after the end of Assembly elections in five states, Das asked why is fuel price in India rising despite comparatively lower global oil prices. Congress will organise a procession and demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan on April 7 to protest against the indifference of Centre and State government towards the situation.

