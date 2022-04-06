No spending on new schemes, depts told

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has directed all departments not to sanction or release funds for any new scheme or programme out of the interim Budget passed in the Assembly recently for the first four months of 2022-23.Finance department has asked all departments to ensure that no expenditure on new schemes is incurred until the demands for the whole year are passed by the Legislative Assembly and the related Appropriation Bill is enacted.

On March 30, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari had presented the vote-on-account of Rs 1.06 lakh crore for the first four months to defray the expenditure on existing establishments, continuing schemes and projects during the period. However, the total budget outlay for 2022-23 has been pegged at Rs 2 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2021-22.

As per the modalities set by the Finance department, expenditure under a minor head during April to July should be limited to 50 per cent (pc) of the provision under administrative expenditure, programme expenditure and transfers from State made for the financial year in demand for grants and appropriation. But, in case of any calamity relief and election-related expenditure, the departments can spend up to the full provision under the units. In all other cases, the expenditure can be exceeded in the functional major/minor heads with prior concurrence of the Finance department.Principal Secretary of department Vishal Kumar Deb has stressed on creation of capital assets and completion of projects.