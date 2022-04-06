STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Protection wall of Jambhira Dam’s main canal caves in

On getting the information, a team of SIP officials from Laxmiposi reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

The breach in the canal’s protection wall 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Panic gripped people of Deuli in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj district after a nearly 15-meter protection wall of the main canal of Jambhira reservoir collapsed on Tuesday due to release of excess water and flooded areas downstream of Mahisamunda.

On getting the information, a team of SIP officials from Laxmiposi reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The wall, they said, was built around 10 years back and gave way possibly due to siltation and sediment formation. 

Sources said the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP) had released excess water through the main canal since last two weeks for irrigation purposes as groundnut was being cultivated in areas nearby. This is believed to have led to the mishap as the authorities concerned did not monitor the water flow. 

Contacted, Junior Engineer of SIP Prasanta Kumar Udanda  said sand-filled bags were packed at the site and the department took immediate measures to release water in a controlled way. Reconstruction of the wall will start within a few days.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jambhira Dam
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp