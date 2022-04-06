Protection wall of Jambhira Dam’s main canal caves in

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Panic gripped people of Deuli in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj district after a nearly 15-meter protection wall of the main canal of Jambhira reservoir collapsed on Tuesday due to release of excess water and flooded areas downstream of Mahisamunda.

On getting the information, a team of SIP officials from Laxmiposi reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The wall, they said, was built around 10 years back and gave way possibly due to siltation and sediment formation.

Sources said the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP) had released excess water through the main canal since last two weeks for irrigation purposes as groundnut was being cultivated in areas nearby. This is believed to have led to the mishap as the authorities concerned did not monitor the water flow.

Contacted, Junior Engineer of SIP Prasanta Kumar Udanda said sand-filled bags were packed at the site and the department took immediate measures to release water in a controlled way. Reconstruction of the wall will start within a few days.