STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three temples looted in Kendrapara, Rs 10 lakh worth ornaments stolen

The robbery took place in Ram temple at Juania, Krishna temple at Gobindapur and Mangala temple at Baramatia.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a midnight heist, miscreants struck three temples within Aul police limits in Kendrapara district and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and other articles of the deities worth around Rs 10 lakh on Monday. 

The robbery took place in Ram temple at Juania, Krishna temple at Gobindapur and Mangala temple at Baramatia. As per reports, the thieves also stole cash by breaking the donation boxes in the three shrines. 

The burglary came to notice when the servitors reopened the temples for daily rituals on Tuesday morning and found ornaments and other belongings of the deities missing.  After FIRs were filed, police launched an investigation.  

Aul IIC Dilip Sahoo said police has formed a special team to investigate the thefts and video footage of nearby areas are being examined for vital clues. “It appears to be handiwork of thieves who are experts in carrying out thefts in religious places. Efforts are on to nab the accused. Temple priests and locals do not rule out ‘insider’ involvement,” he said. 

On February 19, a similar heist took place in  Lakshmi Varaha Jew temple in Aul where Ashtadhatu idol of Radha-Krishna and other brass idols were stolen from the sanctum sanctorum. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp