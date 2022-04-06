STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers protest AMNS plant expansion, demand jobs, facilities  

For over 15 days now, villagers of Handia here are on a dharna protesting construction of a boundary wall by Arcelor Mittal-Nippon Steel (AMNS) India for expansion of its steel plant.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: For over 15 days now, villagers of Handia here are on a dharna protesting construction of a boundary wall by Arcelor Mittal-Nippon Steel (AMNS) India for expansion of its steel plant.  Alleging that none of their demands has been fulfilled, they said the administration has   kept them in dark about displacement, rehabilitation or compensation for affected families.

Essar Steel had  set up a 12 million tonne pellet plant in Paradip and wanted to expand production to 24 million tonne production capacity per annum. In 2008, the company served notice under section 4 (1) of Land Acquisition Act to around 80 families in Handiaw for displacement as around 394 acre land was required for the purpose of expansion.

Along with resettlement, one member of each family was promised job in 2012. Since nothing moved, a joint meeting was held between company officials and villagers in 2014 again promising jobs, allowance to unemployed youths, stipend to students besides developmental works.  In the mean time, Essar Steel was acquired by AMNS but there was no clarity on displacement of land losers. 

Village leader Sashikant Mohanty alleged youths identified by the company were trained for jobs 10-12 years back but none got recruited. “Families to be displaced were identified but without rehabilitation. So when 15 days back boundary wall construction began without fulfilling any of the promises, we sat on dharna,” he said.  MLA Sambit Routray reportedly joined the protest on Monday and assured to redress their issues within four days.

However, AMNS authorities clarified, in a meeting convened by administration last month, it  was decided to give jobs  to 54 identified persons as per resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) policy 2006, within six months. ADM, Paradip Kanhu Charan Dhir was unavailable for comment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMNS
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp