Cuttack: Villagers protest barricade on bridge

The agitators alleged that construction of the barricade to prevent heavy vehicles from plying on the old bridge is causing major inconvenience to thousands of residents of Niali block in Cuttack.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:26 AM

Villagers staging protest near Allipingal bridge on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Villagers of 10 panchayats in Cuttack district staged road blockade on Wednesday protesting the erection of an iron barricade on the dilapidated Allipingal bridge over Devi river.The agitators alleged that construction of the barricade to prevent heavy vehicles from plying on the old bridge is causing major inconvenience to thousands of residents of Niali block in Cuttack.

Siba Prasad Tarai, an agitator, said due to the barricade, passenger buses are not able to ply on the bridge. Besides, transportation of goods including vegetables and essential commodities in trucks has been completely paralysed. “As a result, thousands of people including college students and traders of Niali are facing difficulties. Either a new bridge should be erected or the existing one should be repaired so that all types of vehicles can use it,” he added.

Another agitator Raghunath Jena alleged that the Jagatsinghpur administration has illegally erected the iron barricade. Protests will be intensified if the barricade is not removed soon, he warned.Constructed in 1995, Allipingal bridge is now in a dilapidated condition. The bridge was designed for light vehicles but due to rampant plying of heavy vehicles including sand-laden dumpers and trucks, it has become unsafe for commuters.

Last year, former sarpanch of Allipingal Dhuleswar Mallick had filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court seeking restriction on plying of heavy vehicles on the bridge. Hearing the petition, the High Court directed Jagatsinghpur administration to erect a barricade to prevent heavy vehicles from using the bridge.

Contacted, Superintending Engineer, Works Nimain Das said as per the direction of the administration, the department erected an iron barricade near the bridge last week. The barricade has been constructed in adherence to the directive of the High Court for the safety of the bridge, he added.

India Matters
